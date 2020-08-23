Business SAA targets revamped take-off in January International and local investors ‘offering partnerships with airline, subsidiaries’ BL PREMIUM

The government is aiming to relaunch SAA in January, and is working on partnering with private sector investors.

By the beginning of August, it had received more than 10 "unsolicited" offers from investors seeking to partner with SAA and its subsidiaries, said Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general of the department of public enterprises, on Friday.