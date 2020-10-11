National Gauteng bill aiming to restrict foreigners’ businesses splits opinion While supporters say it could achieve an inclusive economy, detractors flag increased xenophobia BL PREMIUM

A bill that could restrict businesses of foreign nationals in Gauteng townships has been flagged as having the potential to increase xenophobia, but there is some support for it as a means to achieve an inclusive economy nationally.

The Gauteng provincial government introduced the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill for public comment recently. If passed, the draft bill could restrict where foreign nationals may set up formal and informal businesses in SA’s economic hub.