Companies / Industrials Sanral shifts burden of civil unrest towards construction firms Changes to force majeure clauses could make it more difficult for builders to claim for on-site disruptions BL PREMIUM

SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), which has been involved in a legal dispute with a joint venture that was building what will be Africa’s highest bridge in the Eastern Cape, has changed the standard contract it signs with contractors.

The changes could make it difficult for builders to claim for on-site disruptions such as those that resulted in the dispute between Sanral and a joint venture made up of infrastructure and resources group Aveng and Austria’s Strabag International.