Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision
Gauteng debt leaves agency 'scurrying... to ensure our liquidity'
20 September 2020 - 00:10
Skhumbuzo Macozoma, CEO of the South African National Roads Agency, says government dithering about the future of e-tolls is putting Sanral's status as an ongoing concern at risk.
The refusal of drivers in Gauteng to pay e-tolls since their introduction in 2013 and the absence of an alternative revenue source are drowning the state-owned agency in debt.
