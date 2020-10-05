Corruption is an epidemic in SA’s health sector, SIU head Andy Mothibi says

Corruption has always been rife in the health sector — Covid-19 just hoisted the flag.

This is according to the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), advocate Andy Mothibi, who was speaking during a webinar on the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) on Sunday night.

The SIU hosted the webinar in partnership with Corruption Watch, the Health Funders Association, The Daily Maverick and The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Mothibi said their observation over the years was that there were a lot of investigations in the health sector. He said there was a “measure of impunity”, with people “just really expecting that nothing will happen to them”.

“The tide is turning when we look at criminal cases and civil litigation,” said Mothibi, who added that what had been lacking was the proper monitoring of the sector.

“There needs to be clear monitoring and clear auditing measures put in place to detect future abuse,” he said.