National NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma foundation declares war on Zondo commission

The attack on deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s integrity by the Jacob Zuma Foundation has made it clear that the former president has “no intention of co-operating with the inquiry mandated to investigate the alleged state capture corruption now synonymous with his presidency.

That’s the view of constitutional law expert Lawson Naidoo, who has slammed the scathing three-page statement released by the foundation after Zondo announced he would consider an application for Zuma to be subpoenaed to appear before him, as aimed solely at justifying the former president’s repeated failure to answer the inquiry’s questions.