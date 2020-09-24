Monuments ‘glorifying’ SA’s divisive past should be relocated
24 September 2020 - 16:49
Monuments glorying SA’s divisive past should be relocated in an effort to restore the dignity of people affected by historical injustices and move SA into a more tolerant future, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
During an address on Thursday celebrating Heritage Day, he said that South Africans came from a history of prejudice and exclusion. Since the dawn of democracy, work had been done to transform SA’s heritage landscape.
