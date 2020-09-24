National Monuments ‘glorifying’ SA’s divisive past should be relocated BL PREMIUM

Monuments glorying SA’s divisive past should be relocated in an effort to restore the dignity of people affected by historical injustices and move SA into a more tolerant future, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

During an address on Thursday celebrating Heritage Day, he said that South Africans came from a history of prejudice and exclusion. Since the dawn of democracy, work had been done to transform SA’s heritage landscape.