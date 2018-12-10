KARYN MAUGHAN: Court to rule on whether there is space in SA for apartheid flag
Extract
The government says the old SA flag is widely recognised as a symbol that promotes white racial supremacy and can be put in the same category as the swastika.
However, the department of justice admits that current legislation does not technically define the flag as hate speech. The law would need to be amended for it to be classified as such.
Specialist state law adviser Theresa Molomoitime Ross, on behalf of the justice department, filed an affidavit last week in response to the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Equality Court bid to ban “gratuitous” public displays of the flag on the basis that such displays amount to hate speech.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.