National Saica still investigating KPMG members implicated in the Ntsebeza inquiry Institute plans to publish the findings of all cases once investigative and disciplinary processes have been finalised

The final report of the Ntsebeza inquiry, established to investigate allegations of misconduct of SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) members who worked for KPMG, will not be made public.

The inquiry, which was chaired by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and held public hearings, handed its final report to Saica in December 2018. Saica said it had since initiated further investigative and disciplinary processes against its members who were implicated in the report.