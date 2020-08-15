WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation as the state of disaster is extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Saturday night follows extensive consultations this week, including meetings of the cabinet and the national command council.

Earlier this week, business and labour leaders told Ramaphosa that decisive steps were needed to open up the economy and allow the economy to recover.

“The public is losing patience rapidly, and they expect to see decisive action,” Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator, said about its blunt message to Ramaphosa at the meeting.

Announcing the extension of the state of disaster, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said it took into account “the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.