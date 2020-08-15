National

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation as the state of disaster is extended

The Covid-19 state of disaster has been extended to September 15

15 August 2020 - 19:57

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on August 15, on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Saturday night follows extensive consultations this week, including meetings of the cabinet and the national command council.

Earlier this week, business and labour leaders told Ramaphosa that decisive steps were needed to open up the economy and allow the economy to recover.

“The public is losing patience rapidly, and they expect to see decisive action,” Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator, said about its blunt message to Ramaphosa at the meeting.

Announcing the extension of the state of disaster, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said it took into account “the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

We are sick of this festival of documents, labour and business tell Cyril Ramaphosa

The president met Nedlac on Thursday, amid growing pressure to open the economy entirely as whole sectors are still halted from doing business
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fee-paying public schools hit by financial crisis
National / Education
2.
Underground trade on the rise as speakeasies take ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa set to ease lockdown and may lift booze ...
National
4.
SA could move to level 2 this week to save ...
National
5.
We are not there yet, says Mkhize on a possible ...
National

Related Articles

LETTER: SA’s young people are worried about destruction of the economy

Opinion / Letters

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: State of disaster now a disaster of a state

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.