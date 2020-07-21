National Court to rule on who will pay costs in DA’s wrangle with Tito Mboweni The DA tried to withdraw its case on Tuesday after receiving Mboweni’s affidavit in which he stated that he had no intention of bailing out SAA BL PREMIUM

Judge Norman Davis is to rule on Friday on who will pay the costs for the DA’s aborted interdict that aimed to prevent finance minister Tito Mboweni from bailing out SAA using his emergency powers.

The DA attempted to withdraw their case on Tuesday after receiving Mboweni’s affidavit in which he stated that he had no intention of bailing out the state-owned airline. But while the case was withdrawn the Treasury argued that the DA should pay costs as there was never any evidence that he planned such a bailout.