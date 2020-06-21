Several labour centres shut after employees test positive for Covid-19

There have been ongoing complaints from the business sector and employers about the department’s capacity to expeditiously process the claims.

On May 27, the UIF apologised for what it described as “a freak break in its network, which has affected plans to capture the May Covid-19 Ters online applications”. The DA dismissed the delay as unacceptable, saying “it constitutes a ticking time bomb”.

In the Western Cape, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in SA, the department said on Wednesday the Mitchells Plain labour centre, with its satellite office in Nyanga will remain closed for an additional week, after employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The Paarl labour centre has also been closed since Wednesday after a positive case. The department said these labour centres will remain closed to allow workers who may have been in contact with the affected employees to self-isolate and for decontamination to take place.

Eastern Cape

The UIF head office in Pretoria also closed its doors on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. As the UIF administers the Ters the closure of the head office is expected to have an impact on the fund’s operations, said departmental spokesperson Teboho Thejane. The payment of benefits will continue, he said.

In the Eastern Cape, the province with the third-highest Covid-19 cases in the country, the labour centre in East London resumed operations last week after it was closed due to a coronavirus case.

The Paarl labour centre is expected to reopen on June 22, while the Mitchells Plain centre and Nyanga satellite office are expected to reopen on June 25. The department has urged clients to use its online services in the meantime.