National command council to decide soon on return of South Africans abroad

The national command council is looking into the issue of South African citizens who live and work abroad but are prohibited by lockdown regulations from leaving the country.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said during a meeting of parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday that the national command council had discussed the issue on Monday and a decision would be communicated in the next few days. The council is responsible for the government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic and international travel is prohibited under level 5 and 4 of the lockdown regulations.

“We are very much aware of it and have motivated for it and I am sure we will give an answer in the next day or two exactly what is going to happen,” the minister said. “I want to assure you that that is getting our attention.”