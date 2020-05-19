National

National command council to decide soon on return of South Africans abroad

19 May 2020 - 19:41 Linda Ensor
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The national command council is looking into the issue of South African citizens who live and work abroad but are  prohibited by lockdown regulations from leaving the country.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said during a meeting of parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday that the national command council had discussed the issue on Monday and a decision would be communicated in the next few days. The council is responsible for the government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic and international travel is prohibited under level 5 and 4 of the lockdown regulations.

“We are very much aware of it and have motivated for it and I am sure we will give an answer in the next day or two exactly what is going to happen,” the minister said. “I want to assure you that that is getting our attention.”

DA MP Adrian Roos raised the problem noting that only foreign nationals and certain South Africans such as those with dual citizenship, permanent residents, family members of a foreigner and those with medical emergencies were allowed to leave the country.

“I don’t believe the intention was to exclude South Africans,” Roos said, noting that those who earned a living or normally lived overseas or who had work or student visas to stay abroad were not able to leave the country even though they had financial responsibilities overseas.

 “They are now being considered one by one and my e-mail and phone are being flooded and I know immigration services are buckling under the load,” Roos said.

He proposed that anyone with a valid visa from the receiving country and who was approved by the relevant embassy, travels at their own expense and waives the right to repatriation flights should be able to leave SA.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Up to 2-million jobs could be lost in Gauteng’s version of Great Depression

The premier sketched a picture of the economic devastation facing the province, which will change lockdown levels as a whole
National
5 hours ago

State bends lockdown rules to repatriate illegal immigrants after riots at Lindela

A total of 94 people have been sent back to Lesotho, and 570 Zimbabweans will soon be on their way home
National
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Covid-19 brings to the fore the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act

Tensions rise over the DA challenge the act but Ramaphosa makes a welcome intervention
National
15 hours ago

Wider input on Covid-19 is necessary, urges Academy of Sciences

‘Social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures,’ the academy says
National
1 day ago

Department to address issue of criminal records for those who break Covid-19 rules

Thousands of people who have paid admission of guilt fines for violating Covid-19 rules will have a criminal record unless the issue is addressed
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
SA Express tells employees not to return to work
National
2.
Gordhan’s SAA truce on the rocks as business ...
National
3.
Acting judge to step down after lashing ...
National
4.
Department to address issue of criminal records ...
National
5.
Acsa may need R11bn as Covid-19 continues to bite
National

Related Articles

WATCH: The high cost of lockdown

Economy

LETTER: Lockdown saves no lives

Opinion / Letters

OPINION: 6 reasons why SA needs to scrap the lockdown

Opinion

Lockdown life: the mayhem of juggling home schooling and work

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.