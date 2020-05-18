Economy

WATCH: The high cost of lockdown

Business Day TV talks to Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping about the effect of lockdown of SA’s economy

18 May 2020 - 08:09 Busines Day TV
A man walks in empty streets in Johannesburg on the first day of the 21-day lockdown. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have put SA’s economy under pressure.

There has been much debate about whether the mitigation efforts are worth it, especially as the economy is expected to show a large contraction.

Business Day TV spoke to Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping about the economic cost of SA’s lockdown.

