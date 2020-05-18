News Leader
WATCH: The high cost of lockdown
Business Day TV talks to Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping about the effect of lockdown of SA’s economy
18 May 2020 - 08:09
Measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have put SA’s economy under pressure.
There has been much debate about whether the mitigation efforts are worth it, especially as the economy is expected to show a large contraction.
Business Day TV spoke to Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping about the economic cost of SA’s lockdown.