ANALYSIS: When should SA’s children go back to school?

As evidence mounts that children rarely get ill from Covid-19 and their role in passing on the virus is inconclusive, it may be that the greatest risk to children in SA are the adults who’re keeping schools closed and school feeding schemes on ice.

A group of peadiatricians called “Don’t forget the Bubbles” (DFTB), along with the UK Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, have reviewed 129 studies on children and Covid-19, and concluded that more than 99% of them aren’t at risk of developing severe cases of illness and complications from the virus.

The DFTB review, published last week, said: “deaths remain extremely rare in children from Covid-19, with only a handful of reported cases”.

Even children who have other pre-existing conditions show “no significant increased risk”. One study considered five children with cancer, and three in an Italian hospital transplant ward who’d had transplants -and all had “mild symptoms”.

Of the 257,000 deaths globally up to now, a fraction have been children. There were no deaths of anyone younger than nine years old in China, for example. In the US, there were three deaths of children younger than 17 by April 14, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

Separately, the UK Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health reported that deaths in children due to Covid-19 were extremely rare: “mortality seems to be consistent at around 0.01%” of cases found in children.

“The importance of children in transmitting the virus remains unclear, in particular given the number of asymptomatic cases. But there is some evidence that their role in transmitting the virus is fairly limited,” it said.

There is good news elsewhere too, as it seems children are also less likely to catch Covid-19 and, when they do, they’re less likely to transmit it.

A study in Iceland, in which antibodies of 9,000 people were tested, concluded that fewer children than adults had been infected. In an Italian study, where researchers tested 70% of the population of the northern town Vò, 2.6% of adults had been infected but no child under 10 years had been infected. Chinese studies had similar findings.

Still, as SA considers opening schools again, fear is running rampant.

Professor Jonathan Jansen, the former vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State, said last month of the prospect of opening schools: “If one child tests positive under these conditions, it would be a tragedy”.

But the new science now shows that if one child tests positive, they’re likely to either have mild symptoms or none at all.

In SA, this is a particularly fraught debate, since schools provide far more than just an education. Eight million children typically get at least one meal per day at school — something they’ve been having to do without since the schools closed in March.

On April 7, a group of Belgian academics sent a letter to the Lancet Journal calling school closures a “social crisis”.

“The summer holiday in most American schools is estimated to contribute to a loss in academic achievement equivalent to one month of education for children with low socioeconomic status,” the authors said. This effect was not seen among wealthier children, however.

The grandparent problem

SA has now agreed that an estimated 350,000 children in grades 12 and seven are set to return to school at the beginning of June.

Yet, it was a tough discussion, it seems. Trade unions and education authorities had no less than 50 virtual meetings, before agreeing to partially reopen schools, according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

One union official told the FM they were particularly worried about teachers who were old or sick.

NGO Amnesty International was also up in arms about the initial school opening dates in May, asking: “what water and sanitation measures will be put in place to keep children safe?”. Many schools still have dangerous pit latrines, which children use.

While the research says children who catch the virus are generally fine, the real question is whether they could carry Covid-19 home to grandparents who are far more at risk. If so, you could argue it’s wise to close schools, irrespective of other consequences.

As it stands, the jury is out on the extent to which children can spread the virus.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) is adamant they can infect others, the “Don’t Forget the Bubbles” paediatricians found little evidence that children had passed on the disease. The paediatricians cited the WHO joint commission to China in February, in which staff said they “could not recall episodes during contact tracing where transmission occurred from a child to an adult”.

The Dutch government’s National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) is more explicit: it says it hasn’t yet found a case of a child passing the virus on yet.

In one ongoing study, the institute looked at 54 Dutch households of 123 adults and 116 children between the ages of one and 16 to understand how the disease spread in families. “There are no indications that children younger than 12 years were the first to be infected within the family,” the said.

The Dutch researchers add: “Children are less likely to be infected by adults. When this does happen, it turns out that it is mainly in the home situation. Patients under 20 years play a much smaller role in the spread than adults and the elderly.”