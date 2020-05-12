National City of Cape Town and Gwede Mantashe face off in court over renewable energy The city had applied for 430MW of renewable power, but approached the court when, 20 months after submitting its application, it had not received a determination BL PREMIUM

As the City of Cape Town pursues a court order to help it realise a long-held ambition to procure its own renewable energy, the minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe says he’s already opening the way for municipalities to buy power from independent power producers (IPPs).

This was heard by the Pretoria high court on Tuesday where arguments in the landmark case brought by the city were brought to a close. In line with regulations under level 4 of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the hearing was not open to the public.