Covid-19 claims 13 more lives in SA as cases climb by more than 300

Thirteen more South Africans have died of Covid-19 and there are now 5,951 cases in the country.

This means that there was an increase of 304 cases in the last 24 hours, and the death toll has now climbed to 116.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize released the figures in a statement on Friday night. To date, 217,522 tests have been completed, 9,992 in the last 24 hours.