National LOCKDOWN SA's aviation industry 'on verge of collapse'

SA’s aviation industry is teetering on the brink of collapse as it tallies up the costs of a nationwide lockdown that has grounded hundreds of aircraft, putting nearly half-a-million jobs at risk, the head of an industry group said.

"If we do not start soon to operate [again] the situation will worsen and we will see further collapse. All airlines will be affected," Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, told Business Day on Tuesday.