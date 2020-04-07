Ethiopian Airlines coronavirus losses soar to $550m

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said on Tuesday the airline lost $550m from January to April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to coronavirus the airline is working at only 10% of its flight capacity and so far we have lost $550m,” Tewolde told reporters during a briefing in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Global airlines group IATA warned on Tuesday that about 25-million jobs in the aviation industry are at risk due to plummeting demand as a result of the coronavirus.

The global health crisis has brought air travel to a standstill, leaving airlines with no revenue and facing a struggle for survival.

Despite having suspended 91 out of 110 of its passenger flight destinations, the CEO said the company would not lay off any of its employees.

“Ethiopian airlines has not laid off any employees and has no plan to do so,” he said.

In an attempt to compensate for the loss the company is redirecting its business to cargo flights and maintenance, including charters for Europeans and Americans wanting to be repatriated to their countries.

“We have already repatriated US peace corps members as well as Europeans from Africa,” he said.

The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation has called on governments to ensure cargo operations are not disrupted to maintain the availability of critical medicine and equipment such as ventilators and masks that will help fight the outbreak.

Reuters