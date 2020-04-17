Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Why government has stopped funding SAA

Aviation analyst Linden Birns talks to Business Day TV about the government’s decision to discontinue the airline’s funding

17 April 2020 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / PIXELERY

The government is fast running out of fiscal ammunition to fight the effect of the coronavirus on the economy.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s refusal to top up funds for SAA’s business rescue process further signals that priorities have had to shift.

Aviation analyst Linden Birns talks to Business Day TV about where this leaves the airline and the industry as a whole.

