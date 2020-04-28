British Airways to cut 12,000 jobs as virus crisis batters aviation sector

The harsh steps are likely to be repeated by other airlines in days and weeks to come, after flight restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus threw the industry into its steepest downturn ever. Carriers are in desperate need of cash, with peers such as Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa chasing multibillion-euro bailouts. IAG has so far avoided tapping government-supported fundraising plans.

“In the last few weeks, the outlook for the aviation industry has worsened further and we must take action now,” British Airways CEO Alex Cruz said in a letter to employees. “Any money we borrow now will only be short-term and will not address the longer-term challenges we will face.”

Like other European carriers, BA was hit with a double-whammy from fuel-hedging contracts that failed to protect it against the sudden drop in oil prices.

European airlines typically hedge most of their fuel costs to protect against a sudden jump in one of their biggest expenses. But because of the way some of the contracts are structured, the unexpected drop has forced many of them to hand cash over to banks even as many ask governments for multibillion-euro taxpayer bailouts.

Lufthansa and Ryanair Holdings have already said they have lost money on hedging contracts, with more revelations expected with quarterly results.

IAG does not expect passenger demand to recover to 2019 levels for “several years”. The company said its operating loss before exceptional items was €535m in the period ended March 31.

Now its fleet is almost fully grounded, sapping revenue further. With cash and undrawn credit lines totalling €9.5bn, the carrier is undertaking painful cuts to stretch its resources during the downturn.

The job cuts are also a blow for the UK government, which is paying part of the wages of furloughed workers in the hope of preventing a sharp spike in unemployment as the country remains in lockdown. Britain’s economy will contract by 7.6% in 2020, the biggest annual fall since 1921, according to Dan Hanson of Bloomberg Economics.

Labour resistance

BA, which has already placed 22,626 workers on the furlough plan, will now start discussions with labour groups on permanent reductions. Pilots represented by Balpa said they were surprised by the move, especially since IAG said it was wealthy enough to weather the storm.

“Balpa does not accept that a case has been made for these job losses and we will be fighting to save every single one,” general secretary Brian Strutton said.

The job cuts followed an announcement by SAS, Scandinavia’s biggest network airline, on Tuesday that it would eliminate as many as 5,000 jobs.

Shares of IAG have declined 65% so far in 2020, giving it a market value of £4.3bn.

Tuesday's announcement left some questions unanswered, said Daniel Roeska, an analyst with Sanford C Bernstein, including the status of IAG’s planned takeover of Spain’s Air Europa.

“On balance, this should not come as a surprise but we would have preferred more colour on what cost flexibility and cash burn the company expects during the shutdown in the upcoming weeks,” Roeska said in a note.

Bloomberg