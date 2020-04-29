National Molefe and Singh may have sleepless nights as NPA moves to freeze Regiments’ assets The former Transnet and Eskom bosses are strongly implicated in billions of rands’ worth of fraud related to the Guptas and state capture BL PREMIUM

Former Transnet and Eskom bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh should be having sleepless nights right now. Mainly because papers filed as part of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) application to freeze the assets of Regiments Capital and its directors strongly implicate the pair, who both have close ties to the Gupta family, in multi-billion-rand fraud.

That fraud, the state contends, led to the cost of Transnet’s purchase of 1,064 locomotives ballooning from R38.6bn to R54.6bn.