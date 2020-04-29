Molefe and Singh may have sleepless nights as NPA moves to freeze Regiments’ assets
The former Transnet and Eskom bosses are strongly implicated in billions of rands’ worth of fraud related to the Guptas and state capture
29 April 2020 - 05:10
Former Transnet and Eskom bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh should be having sleepless nights right now. Mainly because papers filed as part of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) application to freeze the assets of Regiments Capital and its directors strongly implicate the pair, who both have close ties to the Gupta family, in multi-billion-rand fraud.
That fraud, the state contends, led to the cost of Transnet’s purchase of 1,064 locomotives ballooning from R38.6bn to R54.6bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now