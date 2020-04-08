DA to seek legal advice on use of BEE as a criteria for funding distressed businesses

The DA says it will consult its lawyers to seek advice on the legality and of the “racialisation” of the government’s coronavirus (Covid-19) financial relief measures.

This follows an announcement by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Tuesday that support for distressed firms and establishments in the sector will be guided by empowerment (BEE) codes, a move that could disqualify many companies from accessing government funding to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Wednesday there is a letter sent out by the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries encouraging only black, coloured and Indian farmers to apply for assistance.

The DA has been calling on government to ditch BEE requirements in its response to the coronavirus crisis.

“It is not only unconscionable that critical financial relief in this time of distress for thousands of businesses and commercial entities is racialised, it is most likely illegal too,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA will not allow the ANC to use this crisis to further divide the nation, and will use every avenue available to fight for the right of all South Africans, black and white, to benefit from emergency assistance, the DA leader said.