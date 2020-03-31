How life assurers have you covered for coronavirus

The country’s first two deaths from the coronavirus and rising infection rate has focused the minds of a number of South Africans on what their life policies cover — and, for those who don’t have cover or enough cover, on what could be covered by policies.

The Association of Savings & Investments SA (Asisa), which counts the major life assurers as it members, has been quick to reassure policyholders that the companies are well capitalised, with about R373bn in free assets — more than double the reserves that life companies are required to hold by law. In 2019, life assurers who are Asisa members paid out R491bn in claims and benefits, the association says.

The figures show that assurers do have a buffer to pay claims should these increase as a result of the virus, says Hennie de Villiers, deputy chair of the Asisa life and risk board committee. Life assurers being unable to meet claims is extremely unlikely given that the death rate appears to be low, he says.

Assurers are expecting that they will face more claims for temporary disability on income protection policies held by self-employed South Africans than anything else. There are fewer of these policies than lump-sum disability cover that only pays out if you are permanently disabled, De Villiers says.

BrightRock CEO Schalk Malan says the company is expecting more temporary disability claims but also a decrease in claims arising from accidents due to fewer vehicles on the road and fewer claims related to other illnesses as a result of additional hygiene and isolation measures.

George Kolbe, head of marketing for Momentum Life Insurance, says Momentum is not anticipating a significant increase in death, permanent disability or critical illness claims, only an increase in income protection claims.

Felix Kagura, head of life assurance at Standard Bank, says the group has the capacity to meet claims that arise and is confident the country will manage the overall effect of the virus.

BrightRock has had an increase in applications for cover over the past few weeks, Malan said, but Kolbe and Kagura said it was too early to tell if applications had increased as many people were focused on working remotely and other issues arising from the lockdown.

Money asked the industry representatives for answers to some of the questions you may have.

Am I covered for Covid-19 by my life cover?

Life cover policies should cover you as long as your death is not attributed to a pre-existing condition excluded from cover on your policy. Self-employed South Africans who fall ill and recover have the greatest chance of claiming for the illness on an income protection policy that has a temporary disability benefit and shorter waiting periods, the assurers say.

Temporary disability cover is vital to prevent a loss of earnings if you are self-employed and don’t enjoy the benefit of paid sick leave that employees do. If your income protection policy does not have this benefit, it will only pay out if your illness is confirmed as permanent, and most coronavirus patients recover from the illness.