PODCAST | Cosatu on the public-sector wage bill and the budget

Instead of cutting jobs, Cosatu says there are other avenues that can explored. For example, Parks says it wants to see greater control of wasteful spending and corruption, as well as a better capacitated Sars, among a host of measures, before public servants’ salaries are targeted. He argues that potential wage freezes for high-income earners in the public sector, for example, could help save the state a lot of money.

Cosatu has also called for all state agencies to be placed under the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, so that all workers affiliated with the state can jointly bargain for wages.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.