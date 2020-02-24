Tito Mboweni should cut expenditure and stimulate growth, not raise taxes

Dampening effect

By international standards SA has too many government enterprises, many of which do things private enterprise can do better, and too many that are large loss-makers regularly subsidised with taxpayers’ money.

Why is the trend towards larger government bad? If a government is already too big for optimum growth, getting even bigger will only make things worse. SA’s tax-to-GDP ratio has grown steadily from 17.2% in 1972 to 27.1% nowadays. This ratio is significantly higher than the average of all upper middle-income countries of 11.7%, and the world average of 14.2%. As long as this trend continues we can expect to suffer from the extra dampening effect it will have on our economic growth.

To lower the tax-to-GDP ratio and create the incentives to save and invest, Mboweni should consider removing pernicious taxes such as estate duties, transfer duties, taxes on retirement funds and capital gains taxes, which will eliminate the pervasive double taxation. Double taxation occurs because personal and corporate incomes are taxed and then whatever returns are derived from these savings and investments are taxed again.

Mboweni should also consider lowering taxes on corporations. Companies do not pay taxes. People pay taxes. Most large corporations are owned by shareholders (people) and groups of people such as government employees through their pension funds. Since pension and mutual funds are collections of the savings of millions of middle-and low-income individuals, when proponents for increased corporate taxes agitate for higher tax rates, or complain that companies are not paying their “fair share”, they are in fact calling for reduced dividends and pension fund payouts. High corporate tax rates reduce the returns on the investments and life savings of individuals.

Most studies show that a portion of corporate tax affects workers too, in the form of lower wages and benefits. Future wages are also adversely affected because high corporate tax rates retard capital formation and decrease overall investment. Inevitably, this has a negative effect on future labour productivity and wages. Recognising the punitive effects of high corporate tax rates, SA’s neighbour, Eswatini, has announced that it will slash its corporate tax rate from 27.5% to 12.5% to boost growth and address the country’s youth unemployment rate of more than 40%.

Taxing productive individuals and companies is the simplistic notion of how to redistribute wealth. It does wide untold harm because it reduces the incentives to produce goods and services and retards overall economic growth which affects everyone in the country.

Economic growth is the key to reducing poverty and inequality and expanding opportunities for the unemployed.

Contrary to the view of proponents that the state should play a greater role in the economy, history has repeatedly demonstrated economies that allow their entrepreneurial and hardworking citizens more freedom to use their skills to the best of their ability and earn a worthwhile reward tend to grow faster and be more prosperous.

• Urbach is a director of the Free Market Foundation of Southern Africa.