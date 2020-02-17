Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Jobs crisis needs better GDP growth, not pointless projects The president’s plans to tackle youth unemployment will be futile in a country facing an austerity budget BL PREMIUM

In 1967, US civil rights leader Martin Luther King went on a three-week retreat to Jamaica, where he finished writing his last book, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?

According to Mark Engler, writing in The Nation magazine, the book — one of King’s most sustained pieces of economic reflection — articulated a Keynesian, demand-side critique of the US economy. The democratic socialist preacher wrote about his campaign for full employment and how US policies wrongly focused on training people for nonexistent jobs. “Training becomes a way of avoiding the issue of employment,” he wrote.