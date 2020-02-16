Business Over to you now, Tito - make it work! Just a single priority for Ramaphosa, but it's rather a vague one BL PREMIUM

This was President Cyril Ramaphosa's fourth state of the nation address. And where in the past he's had seven priorities or five tasks, this time there was just one: "inclusive growth".

It was, then, a message about growth and the economy. There were three focus areas on which he dwelt at length: energy supply, youth employment and sectoral plans.