Over to you now, Tito - make it work!
Just a single priority for Ramaphosa, but it's rather a vague one
16 February 2020 - 00:05
This was President Cyril Ramaphosa's fourth state of the nation address. And where in the past he's had seven priorities or five tasks, this time there was just one: "inclusive growth".
It was, then, a message about growth and the economy. There were three focus areas on which he dwelt at length: energy supply, youth employment and sectoral plans.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now