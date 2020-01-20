Water-guzzling coal-fired power stations are not the answer

Responding to SA’s first flirtation with stage 6 load-shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed a great deal of blame on the ongoing failure of Medupi and Kusile “to generate sufficient electricity for the country”.

In identifying the chronic underperformance of these power stations as a significant contributing factor to the crisis, there is an underlying assumption that once they start performing optimally, Eskom’s inability to meet the country’s energy needs will recede. This assumption was echoed by Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, who said Eskom’s focus was to get Medupi and Kusile to perform optimally.

But while this may be a comforting narrative to present to the country, it fails to take into account that the long-term ability of Medupi and Kusile to be able to generate power at all rests on the assumption that sufficient water will always be available for their operation. When operating at full capacity, both power stations will require vast quantities of water. Each will consume no less than 26-million cubic metres of water per year.

SA is a water-scarce country which receives less than half of the global average amount of rainfall. Predictions indicate that this situation is likely to worsen significantly as the climate crisis negatively affects river flows and overall water availability. Cape Town’s recent drought and the ongoing drought in the Eastern Cape and parts of KwaZulu-Natal point to the sort of problems that will become more common.

In this context, the decision to build Kusile and Medupi seems misguided. Moreover, it appears utterly foolhardy when one considers the impact drought had on Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power stations in the early 1980s. In May 1983, in the grip of a serious drought in the then Transvaal and Natal, Eskom convened a power rationing conference at Megawatt Park to “inform representatives of all major consumer groups of the problems facing Eskom as a result of the serious drought”.

In attendance was then Cape Town city electrical engineer DC Palser. In his official report on the conference to the city’s utilities and works committee, Palser noted that the situation was “bleak” because Eskom was finding it increasingly difficult to supply the necessary quantities of water to its coal-fired power stations. If the drought did not break, all coal-fired power stations in the two provinces, which supplied about 80% of the nation’s power at the time, would have to be shut down in March 1984.

According to Palser, Eskom stated that “load-shedding might prove necessary over the coming winter peak period because of a shortage of generating plant”. A week later it was unanimously agreed at the inaugural meeting of a committee established to deal with the threat of load-shedding and chaired by the SA Federated Chambers of Commerce that load-shedding should be avoided if, at all possible, because of the disruptive effect it would have on the national economy, especially the gold and coal mining industries, Sasol and the railways. The applicability of these observations to our current predicament need not be highlighted.

The impact of the drought was compounded by Eskom’s ongoing inability to properly manage its existing fleet of power stations. In 1983, generation availability averaged only 72%. This, combined with the impact of the drought, led to what the current Eskom website’s “Heritage” page describes as “power interruptions” during 1983. Today we would call them load-shedding.

As it happened, rain eventually came to the rescue and the drought broke in October 1983. However, Eskom’s failure to ensure security of supply led to the establishment of the De Villiers commission of inquiry into the supply of electricity in SA, which resulted in wholesale changes to the way Eskom was managed and run.

George Santayana’s adage that “those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it” would seem perfectly apt when we look back at what took place in 1983 and compare it with the debacle we are enduring now. Now as then, mismanagement at Eskom, an addiction to coal and environmental factors resulted in load-shedding.

That said, there are significant differences. It is clear that no matter how badly Eskom was being managed in the early 1980s, its senior managers never plumbed the depths of incompetence and self-serving greed that have characterised the recent “state capture” years. This is not to excuse the racially skewed provision of power during the 1980s, in contrast to Eskom after 1994. Eskom’s generation availability is worse now than in the 1980s. It now averages about 67%, and fell briefly below 60% during stage 6 load-shedding.

The environmental context is also markedly different. The negative effects of the climate crisis are happening quicker and more intensively than predicted. Weather records are being broken throughout the world almost on a weekly basis. Tipping points are being reached earlier than anticipated. Evidence indicates that SA will experience twice the global average temperature rise, which will result in even more unpredictable and extreme weather, and an overall drop in already scarce rainfall.

Yet another difference between 1983 and today is that there is now a real and sustainable alternative to coal-fired power stations. Back in 1983, utility-scale renewable energy was a rarity and was far more expensive than coal. Now, you can build new utility-scale renewable energy plants for less than it takes to maintain existing coal-fired power stations.

Given this context, it is quite foolish, but nonetheless politically expedient, to assume that Medupi and Kusile offer a meaningful and sustainable solution to SA’s energy needs. While they may ease supply pressures in the shorter term, if they ever get completed it will only take a severe and sustained drought in the northern parts of the country to plunge SA back into another energy crisis. This is because the mining and burning of coal consumes on average at least 3,000l of water per MW/h, compared with renewables, which consume, at worst, 150l per MW/h.

By every conceivable metric — cost, time to build, environmental impact and decommissioning — renewables are preferable to coal. This is what history and experience show us. We can but hope that these facts will be accepted by the government before it is too late, and that a just transition that compensates for jobs lost in the coal sector will begin in earnest.

