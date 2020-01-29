Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

SAA pilots have no confidence in management

Association calls for skills audit of all managers and heads of department

29 January 2020 - 14:03 Carol Paton
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

A claimed 84% of SAA pilots do not have faith in the management of the airline and say that it has to be replaced if business rescue is to succeed.

“The bottom line is that business rescue will only work if it begins with a fundamental change in SAA management,” Grant Back, chairperson of the SAA Pilots Association, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The association has called on the business rescue practitioners to do a skills audit of all managers and heads of department and to appoint a CEO with experience and specialised skills in conducting airline turnaround.

Back says that in a poll of its members shortly before the airline was placed into business rescue in December, 84% said they had no confidence in a number of managers from senior and executive management upwards.

Development Bank comes to SAA’s rescue with R3.5bn loan

The loan ensures the airline keeps flying and ends a frantic month-long search for funds
National
23 hours ago

“These managers are still making poor decisions at grave cost to the airline... The results of the ballot reaffirm our stance that the only way to save SAA and put it on a sustainable path is to ensure that a capable and experienced management team is put in place.  It is therefore our view that the business rescue practitioners must prioritise a thorough investigation into the conduct of the current management team and take effective corrective action. This must be done as a matter of urgency,” the statement reads.

The pilots have also asked that a retired or active pilot be appointed to the board of SAA and that flight operations are restructured.

 “We understand that the process upon which the airline is embarking on will not be an easy one. Yet we are convinced that, if done properly, it can effectively address the ongoing and crippling effects of the years of mismanagement, and put the airline back on a financially stable and sustainable trajectory,” says the statement.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Cash-strapped SAA employees receive January salaries

The state carrier, which is in business rescue, is still waiting to see if the R2bn promised by the Treasury comes through
National
5 days ago

We were caught off guard, Flight Centre on SAA cancellations

Out-of-the-blue flight cancellations on Monday night hit the global travel firm’s corporate travellers hardest
National
6 days ago

ANC adamant SAA should remain a state entity

The ANC NEC has decided that the cabinet take the operational processes needed to achieve this, even as SAA holds out for R2bn from the Treasury
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
SAA pilots have no confidence in management
National
2.
WATCH: Why SA Inc is upset about the ANC’s ...
National
3.
SA prepared to deal with threat of coronavirus, ...
National / Health
4.
Moody’s sees nothing to flag from government
National

Related Articles

Development Bank comes to SAA’s rescue with R3.5bn loan

National

SAA confirms it has cancelled flights to conserve cash

National

EXCLUSIVE: SAA faces liquidation as funding is held up

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.