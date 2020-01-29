SAA pilots have no confidence in management

A claimed 84% of SAA pilots do not have faith in the management of the airline and say that it has to be replaced if business rescue is to succeed.

“The bottom line is that business rescue will only work if it begins with a fundamental change in SAA management,” Grant Back, chairperson of the SAA Pilots Association, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The association has called on the business rescue practitioners to do a skills audit of all managers and heads of department and to appoint a CEO with experience and specialised skills in conducting airline turnaround.

Back says that in a poll of its members shortly before the airline was placed into business rescue in December, 84% said they had no confidence in a number of managers from senior and executive management upwards.