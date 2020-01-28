Development Bank comes to SAA’s rescue with R3.5bn loan
The loan will enable SAA to continue running, while business rescue practitioners prepare to restructure the company
28 January 2020 - 14:26
UPDATED 28 January 2020 - 23:42
SAA has secured a R3.5bn loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), bringing to an end a frantic month-long search for funding.
The loan will enable SAA to continue running, while business rescue practitioners prepare to restructure the company into what is hoped will be a sustainable business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.