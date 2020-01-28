National Development Bank comes to SAA’s rescue with R3.5bn loan The loan will enable SAA to continue running, while business rescue practitioners prepare to restructure the company BL PREMIUM

SAA has secured a R3.5bn loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), bringing to an end a frantic month-long search for funding.

The loan will enable SAA to continue running, while business rescue practitioners prepare to restructure the company into what is hoped will be a sustainable business.