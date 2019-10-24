TIM COHEN: We saw Zuma dangers early
A strange thing happens to prescient press reports; they seem so obvious in retrospect. But the FM’s warnings were remarkable
24 October 2019 - 05:00
Predictions, as the saying goes, are always tricky, especially when they deal with the future.
In retrospect, perhaps the FM’s most controversial and far-reaching prediction was expressed in two covers with the same theme, one published when I was editor and one published by my predecessor, Barney Mthombothi, both written by Carol Paton.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.