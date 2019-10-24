News & Fox TIM COHEN: We saw Zuma dangers early A strange thing happens to prescient press reports; they seem so obvious in retrospect. But the FM’s warnings were remarkable BL PREMIUM

Predictions, as the saying goes, are always tricky, especially when they deal with the future.

In retrospect, perhaps the FM’s most controversial and far-reaching prediction was expressed in two covers with the same theme, one published when I was editor and one published by my predecessor, Barney Mthombothi, both written by Carol Paton.