National SA could lose its preferential access to US markets At least R12bn of SA’s exports are at risk as the US objects to the threat the new copyright bill poses to US intellectual property rights BL PREMIUM

The US has taken a decision to review SA’s preferential access to its markets over concerns that the Copyright Amendment Bill will threaten intellectual property rights should it be passed into law in its current form.

Should the Donald Trump administration suspend SA from the trade preference programme, conservative estimates suggest that at least R12bn of the country’s exports could lose access to key US markets.