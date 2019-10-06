National PAYMENT SYSTEM Probe finds grant-card fraud at SA Post Office The report will come as a blow to the Post Office, which signed a contract with Sassa for the payment of social grants at the end of 2018 BL PREMIUM

A forensic investigation of a multimillion-rand fraud involving a welfare grant payment card has found that security features of the SA Post Office (Sapo) payment system have been irretrievably compromised.

Foregenix Compliance and Risk Services was appointed to investigate the fraud at Sapo’s Postbank by the Payments Association of SA, the payment-system management body recognised by the SA Reserve Bank, after an internal Post Office probe revealed that 250 pre-issued SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards had been tampered with to enable unlimited offline contactless transactions.