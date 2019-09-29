Auditor-general chides presidency for poor controls

The highest office in the land, which is meant to push President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean governance drive, has itself been found wanting by the auditor-general.

Ramaphosa has been on a drive to clean up state institutions and boost economic growth. But in the presidency’s 2018/2019 annual report tabled in parliament on Friday, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu found this department had violated the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and some Treasury regulations.

The presidency has a budget of just over R512m, which is expected to rise to about R550m in the 2019/2020 financial year.

“I was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that disciplinary steps were taken against officials who had incurred irregular expenditure as required by … the PFMA,” Makwetu said in the annual report.

Management in the presidency did not implement effective human resource management to ensure that adequate and sufficiently skilled resources were in place in the supply chain management unit.

Though the managers developed action plans to sufficiently address internal control deficiencies identified in previous years, the monitoring and implementation of these plans was ineffective in tackling internal control deficiencies, Makwetu said.

While the presidency received an unqualified audit opinion in the annual report, Makwetu raised several matters of concern, such as the failure by the leadership to exercise effective oversight on financial reporting and compliance as well as related internal controls.