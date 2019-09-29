Auditor-general chides presidency for poor controls
Report says there was insufficient evidence that disciplinary steps were taken against officials who had incurred irregular expenditure
The highest office in the land, which is meant to push President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean governance drive, has itself been found wanting by the auditor-general.
Ramaphosa has been on a drive to clean up state institutions and boost economic growth. But in the presidency’s 2018/2019 annual report tabled in parliament on Friday, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu found this department had violated the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and some Treasury regulations.
The presidency has a budget of just over R512m, which is expected to rise to about R550m in the 2019/2020 financial year.
“I was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that disciplinary steps were taken against officials who had incurred irregular expenditure as required by … the PFMA,” Makwetu said in the annual report.
Management in the presidency did not implement effective human resource management to ensure that adequate and sufficiently skilled resources were in place in the supply chain management unit.
Though the managers developed action plans to sufficiently address internal control deficiencies identified in previous years, the monitoring and implementation of these plans was ineffective in tackling internal control deficiencies, Makwetu said.
While the presidency received an unqualified audit opinion in the annual report, Makwetu raised several matters of concern, such as the failure by the leadership to exercise effective oversight on financial reporting and compliance as well as related internal controls.
He said material non-compliance pertaining to supply chain management was reported, and the lack of consequence management was also raised.
Makwetu said the presidency did not prepare regular, accurate and complete reports to ensure that financial statements submitted for audit were accurate and complete.
He said the presidency failed to take effective and appropriate steps to prevent irregular expenditure amounting to just over R4.3m, thus contravening the PFMA and Treasury regulations.
Most of the irregular expenditure related to a competitive bidding process not being followed, while the remainder concerned the approval of quotations not being done by the correct delegated officials. Effective steps were not taken to prevent fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounting to R610,000.
Makwetu said most of the fruitless and wasteful expenditure disclosed in the financial statements was due to inadequate implementation of cabinet decisions pertaining to the e-cabinet system, as payments were made before the system was commissioned for use.
The auditor-general also found that some of the goods and services with a transaction value below R500,000 were procured without obtaining price quotations, as required by Treasury regulations.
Some of the goods and services with a transaction value above R500,000 were procured without inviting competitive bids and, in some instances, the deviations were approved by the accounting officer. But it was practical to invite competitive bids as required by Treasury regulations, he noted.