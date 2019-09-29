SA consumers to suffer fallout from Saudi oilfield attacks

Saudi Arabian oil production appears to be recovering following the bombing of the country’s second-largest oilfield, but in SA consumers will still suffer the fallout this week in the form of fuel price hikes.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced that from Wednesday, South Africans will pay 18c more for a litre of 95 octane petrol, while the price for 93 octane is going down 4c/l .

Mantashe attributed the increases largely to higher oil prices on the back of drone attacks earlier in September on two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil facilities, the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field, both operated by Saudi Aramco.

"The closure of these operations had an impact on nearly 5-million barrels of crude processing per day, affecting 5% of the world’s daily oil production," Mantashe said in a statement.

After the attack, the average price for Brent Crude increased from $58.86 a barrel to $62.96.

But on Friday prices softened after Saudi Arabia agreed to a partial ceasefire in Yemen, and oil production is now back up to 8-million barrels a day at both facilities, according to Bloomberg. SA’s latest fuel hike follows another increase in August. The rand appreciated from an average of R15.17/$ to R14.90/$ over the department’s month-long review period.

"Had it not been for the stronger rand during this period, the impact of the attacks on Saudi facilities on prices would have been more severe," Mantashe said.

On Friday, the Automobile Association (AA) said the rand’s performance in September had helped cushion the country from some of the effects of increased oil prices. Consumers would otherwise have had to fork out more than 40c/l more for some fuels.

However, the head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits University, Jannie Rossouw, said further fuel price increases in the coming months were still possible if the rand weakened or dollar oil prices resumed their upward trend.

This would lead to more pressure on already stretched consumers and possibly higher interest rates, he said.

Vishnu Padayachee, a professor at the school, said the uncertainty created by the drone attacks and the tensions in the Middle East were likely to continue for some time. With regard to SA’s inflation rate, Padayachee said the fuel hike was likely to have minimal effect. "I think there would be some implications, but they are pretty small in terms of the direct impact of oil prices that feed through to inflation," he said.

According to Stats SA, in August the country’s consumer price inflation was 4.3%, well within the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%.

"Inflation rates have been under control very successfully over the recent period, so we are kind of at the midpoint of the inflation target, comfortably so," Padayachee said.

