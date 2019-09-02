National

No good news for motorists as petrol and diesel rise this week

This is the second consecutive monthly increase after the firmer rand in June allowed for a substantial fall at the beginning of July

02 September 2019 - 17:01 Andrew Linder
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The price of both grades of petrol is set to rise at midnight on Tuesday, the central energy fund said on Monday afternoon.

Both 95 and 93 octane fuel will go up 11c/l while both grades of diesel are to increase 26c/l.

The fund said in a statement that while the international prices of oil, gas and paraffin fell during the review period, a weakening rand necessitated the increases. The rand averaged R15.17/$ during this period, a weakening of nearly 8%, which was offset by the price of Brent crude falling by a little more than 8% during August.

The maximum wholesale and retail prices of illuminating paraffin will go up 24c/l and 32c/l, respectively.

The only good news in the statement is that the retail price of liquid petroleum gas will fall 16c/kg.

This is the second consecutive month that motorists will have to endure an increase after the firmer rand in June allowed for a substantial fall at the beginning of July.

The new inland price for 93 octane petrol will be R15.83/l from Wednesday, while that of 95 octane will be R16.03/l. 

The price of 95 octane fuel reached a record high of R17.08c/l in early October 2018.

lindera@businesslive.co.za

Oil slips as new round of US-China trade tariffs kick in

Beijing’s levy of 5% on US crude is the first time the fuel has been targeted in the trade war
Markets
5 hours ago

Producer inflation slows to lowest level in five months

Farm and factory-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the PPI, slowed to 4.9% year on year in July
Economy
4 days ago

Oil prices headed for biggest weekly increase since July

Brent is heading for a more than 2% weekly gain and while US stockpiles are down, its weekly output increased to 12.5-million bpd
Markets
3 days ago

A green taxi industry makes good business sense for everyone

The green transport strategy is a great idea and, with the right government input and buy-in from taxis, really could work, writes Vincent Raseroka
Opinion
4 days ago

Cost of motoring continues to rise

Recent cuts in fuel prices and interest rates provide respite but owning a car is still 28% higher than five years ago
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Treasury is depriving provinces to bail out ...
National
2.
‘Pure criminals’ behind violent trucking industry ...
National / Labour
3.
Political interference undermined NPA, Mxolisi ...
National
4.
Lack of government support for SABC is ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.