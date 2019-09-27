National UNPAID RATES AND TAXES Gautrain passengers left high and dry by water fight It has been three weeks since the city of Johannesburg cut water supply to the Gautrain station, which is used by about 20,000 passengers every day BL PREMIUM

In the heart of the richest square mile in Africa, water is in short supply as a battle rages on between the City of Johannesburg and the landlord of the Sandton Gautrain station, which allegedly owes R8m in property rates and services.

The city has also alleged that the land was irregularly bought in a deal with a company that has ties to Regiments Capital. Regiments is linked to the Gupta family, the friends of former president Jacob Zuma, who are at the heart of the state capture allegations that have come to define his time in office.