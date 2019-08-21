National Spy claims against Hanekom a matter for ANC not courts, says Zuma Former president says the defamation suit against him is an attempt to prevent him from testifying truthfully before the Zondo commission BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma says Derek Hanekom’s urgent defamation case against him — over Zuma’s tweeted claims that the former minister is a “known enemy agent” — is not a matter for the courts, but should instead be dealt with by the ANC.

In papers filed at the Durban high court on Wednesday, Zuma said: “Hanekom’s anxiety about his professed role in the anti-apartheid struggle, whether or not this role was duplicitous and whether he was an apartheid plant within ANC structures, is misplaced in these proceedings.