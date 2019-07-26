TOM EATON: Jacob Zuma and the ever-increasing number of spies who loved him
Perhaps it is inevitable that Zuma will reach for the spy button: as the net closes in and he retreats into his laager, the scapegoats have to be found closer and closer to home
26 July 2019 - 17:24
Jacob Zuma says Derek Hanekom “is a known enemy agent”. This brings to three the number of alleged spies appointed by Zuma to senior positions while he was in office. Which raises important questions. After all, fool him once, shame on you. Fool him twice, shame on him. But fool him three times, and you’re dealing with a very special kind of fool indeed.
The latest Zuma “revelation” – and I use that word in its biblical sense of hallucinations experienced by pre-modern patriarchs – all started on Tuesday, when the EFF claimed that Hanekom had approached them in 2017 to discuss a vote of no confidence in Zuma.
