Derek Hanekom now the eighth former ANC minister to quit as MP

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom is the eighth ANC member to resign as an MP.

Earlier on Tuesday, the resignation of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was confirmed.

This follows the resignations of Nomaindia Mfeketo, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Tokozile Xasa and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

Hanekom, despite being an ally of president Cyril Ramaphosa, was not appointed to the new cabinet announced almost two weeks ago.

His resignation was confirmed by the ANC chief whip's office on Tuesday.

Hanekom was a long-serving cabinet minister, having served under former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma. He has held the positions of minister of science and technology, deputy minister of science and technology and minister of agriculture and land affairs.

Hanekom was an open critic of Zuma, which cost him his job in the March 2017 cabinet reshuffle. He was also one of the ANC leaders, as far back as 2016, who had called for Zuma to resign.

After his sacking from the executive in 2017, Hanekom was returned to the cabinet by Ramaphosa in February 2018 when he took over from Zuma.

On Monday night, Hanekom, in response to a tweet, wrote: “I am ready to start my next chapter quite soon. But tourism will remain a passion and I'll support it wherever I find myself in the next couple of weeks.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za