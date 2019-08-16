National Debt-relief law will further weaken economy, warns Banking Association However, others say estimates of what the bill may cost the economy are over-exaggerated, and it will have almost no impact on lenders BL PREMIUM

The industry body representing all registered banks in the country, has warned that the recently promulgated debt-relief bill will send the wrong message to investors and ratings agencies, which will further weaken SA’s already ailing economy.

In a move that has the banking sector rattled, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Credit Amendment Bill into law, which provides for the extinguishing of the debt of heavily indebted consumers who earn a gross monthly income of no more than R7,500; have unsecured debt amounting to R50,000; and who have been found to be critically indebted by the National Credit Regulator (NCR).