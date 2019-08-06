Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle icon nor judge

Public protector has ridden roughshod over the law and presented hogwash as fact

06 August 2019 - 05:00
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED

It seems that public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane is suffering from delusions of grandeur. First she compares herself to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and, second, to a judge of the high court.

The fact of the matter is that Mkhwebane is neither. She has been found to be seriously inadequate for her position as public protector, not least because her probity and knowledge of the law is deficient. Now she says the office of the president is “making threats to bankrupt” her.

The reality is that Mkhwebane has ridden roughshod over the law and presented as fact information that is in truth hogwash. She has lost three judicial reviews, with scathing reports from judges. Wits law school professor Ntombizozuko Dyani-Mhango affirmed that judges do not defend their judgments when challenged on appeal, yet she defends hers. And she continues to deny any wrongdoing, describing as “absurd” allegations that she is against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, her fate hangs in the balance and on September 3 parliament will hold an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. With a personal costs order against her (for the Absa bank case) looming large, she may be forced into bankruptcy before the inquiry.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff 

