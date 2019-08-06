LETTER: Mkhwebane has only herself to blame

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane went to church at the weekend to pray for help in what she calls the “spiritual wars” with those who are trying to bring her down. That is her choice, except there is no-one who wants to bring her down. That’s an illusion on her part — she needs to face reality.

The fact is that Mkhwebane has made legal blunders in most of her high–profile investigations. She has opted to join the factional battles of the ANC, where she has become a pawn of one faction. She has brought herself down.

She is not impartial, and the sooner she leaves that office the better. We don’t need a public protector who wants to be treated like a judge; a public protector who continuously shows she is not fit for office.

Mkhwebane must step down and become a politician so a competent person can run the office of the public protector.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein