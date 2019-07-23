WATCH: Why Ramaphosa wants a review of the public protector’s report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the public protector’s Bosasa report fundamentally flawed and has applied to have it placed under urgent court review.

The report finds that the president intentionally misled parliament about a R500,000 donation to his election campaign from Bosasa, an organisation with links to state capture.

Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution told Business Day TV that he has reviewed the report and agrees that it is riddled with inconsistencies.