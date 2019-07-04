Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Finance deputy says ANC’s monetary policy debate misses key issue

David Masondo says real issue is whether interest rates have been set at the right level

04 July 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Deputy finance minister David Masondo. Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA/ SOWETAN
Deputy finance minister David Masondo. Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA/ SOWETAN

The debate in the ANC on monetary policy has been misguided. The real issue is whether interest rates over the past few months have been set at the right level, says deputy finance minister David Masondo.

In comments that blur the traditional division between fiscal policy, which is the domain of the Treasury, and the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy, Masondo told Business Day that the repo rate was an effective tool, and there was no need to debate quantitative easing.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: ANC’s monetary policy debate is ‘misguided’ 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

NEWS ANALYSIS: David Masondo puts class analysis at the service of realism

Marxist deputy finance minister has the intellectual breadth to recognise SA’s economic realities
National
2 hours ago

SA’s recovery rests on an efficient tax agency, David Masondo says

The deputy finance minister says Sars resembles the features of a developmental state
National
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Leftists in cabinet likely to dabble in state-centred experiments

Apparent ideological balance will evaporate with the eventual departure of Mboweni, Gordhan and Godongwane
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Economics cluster: mixed bag, with a few surprises

Organised business and the financial markets have welcomed the retention of ministers Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises and Tito Mboweni at finance
Features
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Finance deputy says ANC’s monetary policy ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: David Masondo puts class analysis ...
National
3.
NUM cries foul after millions allegedly diverted ...
National / Labour
4.
Government in activists’ sights over ...
National

Related Articles

ASHA SPECKMAN: Masondo may be just the man for this tough job

Opinion

Daniel Mminele’s exit leaves the Reserve Bank vulnerable

National

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Quantitative easing a touchy subject not open to debate

Opinion / Columnists

Nehawu throws weight behind Reserve Bank nationalisation calls

National

Cyril Ramaphosa says Reserve Bank mandate will not change

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.