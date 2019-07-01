SA’s recovery rests on an efficient tax agency, David Masondo says

As tax season kicked off on Monday, deputy finance minister David Masondo said an effective revenue service was key for SA’s economic recovery.

“Without an effective and efficient revenue service, putting SA on a sustainable growth path will be a pipe dream,” Masondo said at a media briefing hosted by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in Pretoria on Monday.

This is in the context of weak economic growth after the economy contracted in the first quarter of 2019, rising unemployment and high inequality.

“Notwithstanding the Nugent commission, Sars resembles the features of a developmental state,” he said. Masondo also cited its ability to drive growth without being captured.

This comes as the revenue service has begun to rebuild its reputation under new commissioner Edward Kieswetter, who took up the job of Sars commissioner on May 1 after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment in March. He succeeded Mark Kingon, a Sars veteran who took over in an acting capacity after Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane in 2018.

The revenue service was ravaged under Moyane, who was fired in November, and has missed its revenue target for five consecutive years because of governance challenges and the weak economy.

“We are faced with the difficult task of rebuilding confidence in Sars, so you can have compliance,” Kieswetter said. The 2019/2020 tax season will officially open on August 1 but taxpayers who are registered for e-Filing or have access to Sars’s app can file their tax returns from July 1. Sars has set itself an ambitious revenue target of R1.422-trillion for 2019/2020.

