WATCH: How Gwede Mantashe’s extended portfolio may affect energy policy
Energy analyst Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the country’s energy sector
03 June 2019 - 08:46
The mining industry has welcomed the return of Gwede Mantashe to the mineral resources portfolio, but the decision to merge it with energy has sparked unease.
Energy analyst Chris Yelland has said that the expansion of Mantashe’s portfolio could bring huge disruptions to SA’s energy policy.
Yelland joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in more detail.
