National

News Leader

WATCH: How Gwede Mantashe’s extended portfolio may affect energy policy

Energy analyst Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the country’s energy sector

03 June 2019 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe

The mining industry has welcomed the return of Gwede Mantashe to the mineral resources portfolio, but the decision to merge it with energy has sparked unease.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland has said that the expansion of Mantashe’s portfolio could bring huge disruptions to SA’s energy policy.

Yelland joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in more detail.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the country’s energy sector

Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet appointments are ‘insult’, opposition parties say

DA leader says the president has chosen the survival of the ANC over SA's future
National
3 days ago

These are the former ministers who did not make it into Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet

Former ministers implicated in claims of state capture, corruption and lying under oath did not make the cut
National
3 days ago

Eastern Cape and KZN ANC leaders are bulk of reduced cabinet

The geographical spread of ministers and deputies is seen as a welcome move by some analysts
National
2 days ago

Can zama zamas be brought into the formal sector?

According to research by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, SA is losing R14bn a year to illegal gold mining
Features
4 days ago

Ramaphosa’s clean-up team stays in key posts

President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps Tito Mboweni in finance and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Red lights are flashing for WTO
National / Health
2.
WATCH: How Gwede Mantashe’s extended portfolio ...
National
3.
Zuma in high-stakes wrangling with state capture ...
National
4.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to deliver keynote ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.