How ‘greenwashing’ could earn a greenwash penalty

Fears of deteriorating economic conditions take their toll on risk assets
In the three months to April, the ride-hailing company’s revenue rose by a fifth year on year to $3bn, but net losses doubled to $1bn
Savvy consumers are punishing companies trying to fob them off with green products that are not really green
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Fidelity International indignant at the offer, which it says is about 50% too low and shows a lack of judgment
Mining, manufacturing and retail sales were a letdown amid weaker business and consumer confidence and severe load-shedding, writes Asha Speckman
Troops on the Korean peninsula are ready enough, says acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan
Botswana come from 2-0 down to beat SA
This particular sargussum, a thick seaweed, has ‘more nutrients than the original’ — ‘created by humans; it’s not something natural’
