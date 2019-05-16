Discrepancies point to possible voter fraud

A discrepancy in some figures from the 2019 general elections has raised alarm over possible voter fraud, and the DA has asked for a full audit of Gauteng’s voting stations.

Business Day queried data from regional and provincial Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) offices after questions were raised of possible double voting.

The elections have been riddled with fraud allegations since voting stations closed on May 8. The incidents range from voters claiming on social media to have voted more than once, to arrests, now said to be around 20. This mainly relates to the ink with which voters were marked — as required by the Electoral Act — which washes off easily.

Importantly, the figures queried by Business Day, or the discrepancies, do not amount to voter fraud, an offence that could result in up to five years in prison or a fine. But they do reinforce some allegations in the public domain.

At Rayton in northern Gauteng, the voting tent at the Hillside sports ground recorded a voter turnout of 281%. Only 263 people were registered to vote, but 741 national votes were cast. The high turnout itself is not alarming, except that only 103 voters completed Section 24 forms — the form a voter is required to complete in order to cast a ballot at a voting station they are not registered at. Even if every single registered voter at Hillside made their mark on May 8, it leaves a massive question mark over 375 votes.

The IEC’s deputy CEO for electoral operations, Masego Sheburi, was unable to explain the discrepancies. He suggested the possibility that the Hillside voting station, located in a densely populated area, could have run out of Section 24 forms.

Sheburi, however, undertook to follow up the issue with the presiding officers to determine the reasons behind the unaccounted votes at four voting stations in question.

Responding to the figures at Hillside, the DA’s Mike Moriarty said, “that’s shocking”. He confirmed that the DA had asked the IEC, through its lawyers, for a full audit of all of Gauteng’s voting stations.

